Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $123.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as low as $89.92 and last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 120948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

