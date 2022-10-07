Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,767,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,761,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,356. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.