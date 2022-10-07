Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VCV stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

