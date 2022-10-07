Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 6,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,699. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

