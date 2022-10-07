Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $52.19. 278,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,267,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45.
