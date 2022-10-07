Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 119,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,591,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $9.80 on Friday, hitting $269.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

