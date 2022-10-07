Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.5% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.39. 85,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,154. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

