Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SPLV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 383,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,033. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.