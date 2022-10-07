Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 43,605 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,438 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,420,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 246,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,947. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.