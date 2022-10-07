Investors Purchase High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

