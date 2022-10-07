Invitoken 1-Day Volume Tops $355,578.00 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00007454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $355,578.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invitoken (INVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2012and operates on the Ethereum platform. Invitoken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Invitoken is 1.52422514 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $263,031.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.invitree.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.