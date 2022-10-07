Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 5,574 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 523.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

