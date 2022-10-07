Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of Camden National worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.