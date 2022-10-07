Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

