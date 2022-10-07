Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

