Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 679,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 85.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in STAG Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,036,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 262,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

STAG stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

