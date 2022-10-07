Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

