Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 152 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $445.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.41. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

