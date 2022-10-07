Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 197 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

3M stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

