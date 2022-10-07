Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

