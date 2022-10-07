Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $60,433,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.