Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.5 %
IRDM traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,905. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
