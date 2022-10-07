iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,597. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

