iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

