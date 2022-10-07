iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

