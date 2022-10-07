iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.82 and last traded at $81.82. 88 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

