iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

