iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $84.85. Approximately 884,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 725,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52.
