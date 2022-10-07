iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

