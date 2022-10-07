iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 66,452 shares.The stock last traded at $90.50 and had previously closed at $91.66.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.