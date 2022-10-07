iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.54

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,813,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 477,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

