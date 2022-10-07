iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.19. 241,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,647. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.