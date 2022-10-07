iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 78,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 901% from the average daily volume of 7,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.