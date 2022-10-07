iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 78,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 901% from the average daily volume of 7,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

