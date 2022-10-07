iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 161,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $111.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.371 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

