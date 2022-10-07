iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 3,551,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,360,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.
iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.