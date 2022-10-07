iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. 2,128,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

