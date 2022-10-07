iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 1,063,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,523,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

