iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,395 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

