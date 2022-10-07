iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 46,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

