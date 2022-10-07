iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

