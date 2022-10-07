iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,073. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

