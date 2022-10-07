iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1,602.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $176,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,062,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,570,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 857,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,877. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.