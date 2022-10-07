iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 2nd Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 9.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

