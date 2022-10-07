iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.