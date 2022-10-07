iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.65

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $179.65 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 1590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

