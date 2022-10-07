iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 227,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,809,224 shares.The stock last traded at $43.59 and had previously closed at $43.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.