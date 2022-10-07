iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.30

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 102361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.