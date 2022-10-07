iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 262,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

