James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.39

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.39 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.43). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.43), with a volume of 69,624 shares.

James Halstead Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £872.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,233.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

