Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,266 ($39.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,389.79. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,385.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,396.56.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.